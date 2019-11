Forensics officers work near the site of a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague, Netherlands November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch police said on Saturday they had arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a stabbing incident that took place in The Hague on Friday, in which three youth were wounded.

In a statement, Hague police described the suspect as “not having any fixed home or place to stay”.