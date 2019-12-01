Top News
December 1, 2019 / 2:55 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Police say no evidence suspect in Hague stabbing had terrorist motive

1 Min Read

The site of a stabbing on a shopping street is pictured at The Hague, Netherlands November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch police said on Sunday there was no evidence that a man arrested on suspicion of stabbing three people in the Hague had a terrorist motive.

Three teenagers were hurt in the incident on Friday evening on a busy shopping street. Police said the suspect, a 35-year old man arrested at a homeless shelter on Saturday, had been interrogated.

“Preliminarily there have been no signs found that would point to there having been a terrorist motive,” Hague police said in a statement. “What the motive was, then, is still being investigated.”

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Frances Kerry

