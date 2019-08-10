Sports News
August 10, 2019

Part of Dutch stadium roof collapses during heavy wind; no injuries

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Part of the roof of the AZ Alkmaar football stadium collapsed on Saturday during heavy winds but no injuries were reported, regional safety officials said in a statement.

“The roof of the AFAS stadium in Alkmaar has collapsed as a result of the storm,” the safety organisation for North Holland said in a statement.

The Dutch national weather service KNMI warned wind gusts could reach 100 kilometres per hour on Saturday afternoon.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

