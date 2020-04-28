VodafoneZiggo launches 5G coverage in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch telecom provider VodafoneZiggo will make 5G services available in large parts of the Netherlands on Tuesday, making it the first carrier to offer the technology in the country.

VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture of Vodafone and U.S. based cable firm Liberty Global, said it would expand 5G coverage to the whole of the Netherlands by July, using its current frequencies.

The Dutch government is expected to start an auction for new airwave ranges for 5G networks by June 30, in which the three major Dutch telecom network operating companies - KPN, VodafoneZiggo and T-Mobile - are likely to participate.