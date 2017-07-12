FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch looking into Islamic State threat against women's soccer tournament
July 12, 2017 / 12:50 PM / a month ago

Dutch looking into Islamic State threat against women's soccer tournament

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch authorities were looking into a threat made in a chatroom used by Islamic State against the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 soccer tournament beginning in the Netherlands next week.

A spokeswoman for the counterterrorism agency NCTV said it was taking seriously the threat calling for an attack at the stadium in Utrecht on July 19, when England plays Scotland.

UEFA said that it was "currently investigating the matter" and was in close contact with the local organising committee and the Royal Dutch Football Association.

The NCTV did not raise its threat level, which stands at 4 on a scale of 1-5, signalling there is a substantial chance of an attack but there is no concrete evidence than it is imminent.

Reporting by Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Louise Ireland

