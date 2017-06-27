FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Singtel's NetLink Trust launches up to $1.95 bln Singapore IPO - IFR
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 9:58 AM / a month ago

Singtel's NetLink Trust launches up to $1.95 bln Singapore IPO - IFR

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) - NetLink NBN Trust, the broadband subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel), on Tuesday launched an initial public offering worth up to $1.95 billion in Singapore, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

NetLink is offering 2.9 billion units in an indicative range of S$0.80 to S$0.93 each, putting the total deal at up to S$2.69 billion, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telco, did not respond to a Reuters phone call seeking comment on the IPO. ($1 = 1.3855 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR, additional reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.