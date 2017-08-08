New Look plummets on latest quarterly earnings

LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - New Look's bonds hit fresh lows on Tuesday on the back of poor quarterly results it just released.

The UK retailer's £177m 8% 2023 senior unsecured note (Caa2/CCC) traded down to a bid price of 47 from 51.9 at Monday's close, according to Tradeweb data. Its £700m 6.5% 2022 senior secureds (B2/B-) were down to 65.50 from around 69.5.

The results showed the company's adjusted Ebitda declining 37.3% to £27.2m, for the 13 weeks ending June 24 2017, which it said was due to the challenges it faced in UK sales and investment strategic initiatives.

New Look has become a focus point for the market as the retailer struggles against economic uncertainty and weakened consumer confidence in the face of Brexit.

"It's not unexpected; it's the world's most obvious short," a trader said.

Tuesday's fall surpasses the 48.50 on the unsecureds and 70.60 on the secureds the company hit in June, when it released annual results showing a similar decline.

The trader added that the notes were likely to bounce back off this morning's lows.

Following the low they hit in June, the unsecureds eventually traded up to the 59-60 range.

New Look is rated B3/B-. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, editing by Alex Chambers and Helen Bartholomew)