New Mexico adds Insys, Mallinckrodt to opioid epidemic lawsuit

Dec 20 (Reuters) - New Mexico on Wednesday added claims against drugmakers Insys Therapeutics Inc and Mallinckrodt Plc in a lawsuit accusing various opioid manufacturers and distributors of helping fuel a drug addiction epidemic in the state.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that he had decided to amend a lawsuit he first filed in September against five drugmakers and three wholesale distributors to add Insys and Mallinckrodt as defendants. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)