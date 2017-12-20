FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Mexico adds Insys, Mallinckrodt to opioid epidemic lawsuit
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Markets Weekahead
Stocks may hold on to their gains
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
CHRISTMAS
Mideast needs two-state solution, Pope says in Christmas message
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
ASIA
China calls for constructive efforts to ease Korean tensions
December 20, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 5 days ago

New Mexico adds Insys, Mallinckrodt to opioid epidemic lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - New Mexico on Wednesday added claims against drugmakers Insys Therapeutics Inc and Mallinckrodt Plc in a lawsuit accusing various opioid manufacturers and distributors of helping fuel a drug addiction epidemic in the state.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that he had decided to amend a lawsuit he first filed in September against five drugmakers and three wholesale distributors to add Insys and Mallinckrodt as defendants. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

