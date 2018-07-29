FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Three dead, seven injured in New Orleans shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and at least seven others were injured in a mass shooting in New Orleans late Saturday night, officials said.

Police said two gunman shot indiscriminately into a crowd at about 10:30 p.m. local time, about three miles from the city’s famed French quarter.

Three of the wounded were pronounced dead at the scene and seven others were taken to local hospitals. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately available.

“There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on her official Twitter page.

“I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted and infuriated, and we have had more than enough,” she wrote.

No other information from the police on either the gunmen or the incident was immediately available.

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Susan Fenton

