February 16, 2018 / 1:26 AM / 2 days ago

Two men arrested in New York City with bomb-making material - NY Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Authorities arrested two people in New York City on Thursday and planned to charge to them with building an explosive device after what they described a federal terrorism investigation, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement official.

Federal charges were being prepared against the two, who were arrested in the city’s Bronx borough and were in possession of materials to build such a device, the official was quoted as saying.

An 8 p.m. (0100 GMT on Friday) news conference was scheduled with the police and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Reporting by Chris Kenning; Editing by Sandra Maler

