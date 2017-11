WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Uzbek immigrant suspected of killing eight people in New York City had been in contact with another individual who is currently under investigation by the FBI for suspected terrorism-related activities, a U.S. government source said on Wednesday.

FBI agents and New York City Police Department (NYPD) investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan in New York City, U.S., November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The source that the individual in contact with suspected attacker Sayfullo Saipov was also based in the United States.