#World News
November 2, 2017 / 3:35 PM / a day ago

Factbox: Victims of New York City truck attack

Angela Moon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New Jersey man who worked at the World Trade Center, a young New Yorker, a Belgian woman, and five Argentines celebrating their high school graduation 30 years ago were killed in Tuesday’s truck attack on a New York City bike path.

A woman places candles outside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, where the five Argentine citizens who were killed in the truck attack in New York on October 31 went to school, in Rosario, Argentina November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Six of the eight mowed down in lower Manhattan in the deadliest attack in the city since Sept. 11, 2001, were pronounced dead at the scene and two more at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Eleven other people were injured in the attack by an Uzbek immigrant driving a rental truck.

U.S. and foreign officials identified the dead as:

Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
