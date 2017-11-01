After New York attack, Trump pushes 'merit based' U.S. visa system

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized the nation’s visa system in the wake of Tuesday’s truck attack in New York City that left eight dead, blaming Democrats and pressing a ‘merit based’ program for immigrants to the United States.

Patterson Police Department vehicles block off a street in front of a mosque, following the pickup truck attack in New York City, in Patterson, New Jersey, U.S. October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Jerry Siskind

“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, referring to the Senate Democratic leader.