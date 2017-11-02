Trump: Sending New York City suspect to Guantanamo would take too long

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday eased off his earlier call to send the suspect in this week’s truck attack in New York City to the military prison in Guantanamo Bay, but stood by his comments that the alleged attacker should get the death penalty.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a tax reform industry meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system,” Trump wrote in a pair of posts on Twitter. “There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”