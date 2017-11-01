FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uzbekistan tells Trump it is ready to help investigate New York attack
November 1, 2017 / 8:53 AM / a day ago

Uzbekistan tells Trump it is ready to help investigate New York attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of Uzbekistan, told U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter of condolences on Wednesday his country was ready to use all its resources to help investigate the deadly New York City attack.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

The Tashkent government said earlier on Wednesday it was investigating reports that an Uzbek man was behind the attack which killed eight people and injured about a dozen in what U.S. authorities said was an act of terrorism.

Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

