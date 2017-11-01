Uzbekistan tells Trump it is ready to help investigate New York attack

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the president of Uzbekistan, told U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter of condolences on Wednesday his country was ready to use all its resources to help investigate the deadly New York City attack.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files

The Tashkent government said earlier on Wednesday it was investigating reports that an Uzbek man was behind the attack which killed eight people and injured about a dozen in what U.S. authorities said was an act of terrorism.