New York State issuers to sell $8.02 bln of bonds in Q4
October 3, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 14 days ago

New York State issuers to sell $8.02 bln of bonds in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - New York State issuers, including authorities and New York City, will sell $8.02 billion of bonds in the fourth quarter of 2017, down $560 million from the previous quarter but up $450 million from the same quarter last year, the state’s top fiscal officer said on Tuesday.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement that $6.09 billion, or three-quarters, of the total bonds sold will be new money, with the rest refinancings. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

