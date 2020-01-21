Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Silver's corruption conviction partially thrown out

Former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves federal court after his sentencing hearing following his conviction on federal corruption charges in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday threw out part of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s corruption conviction and ordered that he be resentenced, citing errors in his trial judge’s jury instructions.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan voided Silver’s conviction on three counts, and upheld his conviction on four counts.

A lawyer for Silver did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Silver, 75, had been sentenced in July 2018 to seven years in prison, but was allowed to remain free on bail during the appeal.

He had been found guilty of directing state money to a cancer researcher who referred mesothelioma patients to Silver’s law firm, and supporting a real estate developer’s interests on rent regulation, in exchange for about $4 million in bribes and kickbacks.

The appeals court said the conviction on three counts tied to the mesothelioma scheme must be voided because jurors were not instructed that Silver could not be found guilty unless prosecutors proved that he promised to take official action on a “specific and focused” matter when the opportunity arose.

It upheld Silver’s conviction on three counts related to the alleged real estate scheme, and on a money laundering count.

A Democrat, Silver represented Manhattan’s Lower East Side in the state Assembly, and was Assembly speaker from 1994 to 2015.