Ex-N.Y. state senate leader's conviction is vacated
September 26, 2017 / 2:54 PM / 21 days ago

Ex-N.Y. state senate leader's conviction is vacated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday threw out the conviction of former New York state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that narrowed the conduct that can sustain federal corruption charges.

But the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said federal prosecutors can retry Skelos and his son, Adam Skelos, for bribery and fraud because the evidence presented at trial was “sufficient” to prove their case. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

