December 11, 2017 / 10:26 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Trump says New York attack highlights need for immigration reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday the homemade bomb attack in New York City that authorities said was carried out by a Bangladeshi man highlights the “urgent need” for Congress to enact immigration reform legislation.

Trump said in a statement the suspect had entered the United States on a family immigrant visa, benefiting from a U.S. policy known as chain migration, which the president said “is incompatible with national security.”

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann

