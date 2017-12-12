FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. prosecutors bring terrorism charge against Manhattan bomb suspect
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 12, 2017 / 4:12 PM / a day ago

U.S. prosecutors bring terrorism charge against Manhattan bomb suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors in New York on Tuesday brought federal criminal charges against a Bangladeshi man accused of setting off a bomb in a crowded Manhattan commuter hub a day earlier.

Akayed Ullah, 27, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, using a weapon of mass destruction, bombing a public place, destruction of property by means of explosive and use of a destructive device. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.