'Total horror movie': New York mother describes slain children

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York woman who discovered her children’s bloody bodies in a bathtub and their nanny stabbing herself in the neck in 2012 testified on Thursday at the start of the babysitter’s murder trial the experience was “like a total horror movie.”

After opening statements in which the prosecution described the horrific murders and the defense urged jurors to find nanny Yoselyn Ortega not guilty by reason of insanity, the mother of the slain children appeared as the first witness.

Marina Krim recounted going home to her luxury apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Oct. 25, 2012, only to discover her daughter Lucia, 6, nicknamed Lulu, and son Leo, 2, stabbed to death.

“I just wanted to wake up from this nightmare that I knew wasn’t a nightmare. It was real,” Krim told the jury in state Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Ortega, on trial for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder, planned the killing, waiting to be alone with the children, prosecutor Courtney Groves said.

“Lulu was 6 years old and she fought back. ... She fought to live,” added Groves, an assistant district attorney in Manhattan.

Yoselyn Ortega (L), nanny who is accused of killing Lucia and Leo Krim, ages 6 and 2 respectively, arrives for a hearing for her trial at Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Groves said Ortega, 55, resented Krim for being the mother “she could never be.” Ortega had been hired two years earlier Krim’s husband, then-CNBC executive Kevin Krim.

Ortega had recently brought her 17-year-old son, Jesus, from the Dominican Republic and enrolled him in a private school so he did not have to repeat 11th grade, and was overwhelmed by financial concerns. Ortega was “enraged” that Marina Krim offered to find her more work, Groves said.

On the day of the murders, Krim had returned home with the children’s then-3-year-old sister, Nessie, after Ortega failed to appear with the other children at Nessie’s swimming lesson.

When her doorman told her the nanny and children had never left the apartment, she rushed inside and started checking every room, thinking, “it’s like a total horror movie,” Krim testified.

Seeing blood drenching the bathroom, she ran out of the apartment screaming, she testified, adding, “It was a scream you can’t even imagine is inside of you.”

Ortega’s lawyer urged the jury to find her not guilty by reason of insanity, saying she was incapable of having an intent to kill.

“You will know a diseased mind when you see it,” defense lawyer Valerie Van Leer-Greenberg said in her opening statement.