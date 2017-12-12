FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York's lawsuit over OCC charters for online lenders tossed
#Financials
December 12, 2017 / 9:12 PM / Updated a day ago

New York's lawsuit over OCC charters for online lenders tossed

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by New York’s banking regulator against the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) over its plan to offer charters that would let online lenders and other so-called “fintech” companies do business national wide, saying it was filed too early.

Since the OCC has not reached a final decision on the fintech charters, the claims were “not ripe,” U.S. District Court Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald wrote in her decision tossing the case without prejudice.

In the lawsuit, filed in May, Maria Vullo, superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, called the OCC’s plan to grant the national charters “lawless, ill-conceived and destabilizing of financial markets” that are best regulated by the state.

Vullo had sought to prevent the U.S. banking regulator from offering the charters.

Reporting By Karen Freifeld

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
