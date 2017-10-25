New York Times CFO James Follo to retire in early 2018

REUTERS - The New York Times’ Chief Financial Officer James Follo will retire early next year, the company said on Wednesday, ending a more than 10-year stint at the newspaper publisher.

The sun peaks over the New York Times Building in New York August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

The Times said it was considering candidates from both inside and outside the company to succeed Follo, who is also executive vice president.

Follo’s tenure at the Times represented a crucial transition period for the company, which has been trying to transform itself into a digital media powerhouse to offset falling sales in its traditional print business.

The Times has been posting better-than-expected financial results in recent quarters, spurred by higher digital subscriptions.

Follo took over as the Times’ finance chief in January 2007 after serving in a similar capacity at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc.

The Times will retain an executive search firm to help find Follo’s successor, it said.