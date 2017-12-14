FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYT's Sulzberger Jr to retire as publisher by end of December
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 14, 2017 / 5:10 PM / in a day

NYT's Sulzberger Jr to retire as publisher by end of December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Arthur Sulzberger Jr. will retire as publisher of the New York Times by the end of December and will be replaced by his son A.G. Sulzberger, the New York Times Co said on Thursday.

Sulzberger Jr., 66 , who joined The Times in 1978 as a correspondent, will continue to be the chairman of the board, the company said.

Sulzberger Jr. spearheaded the transformation of the Times into a digital media powerhouse with strong subscription numbers in its digital business amid declining print sales.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.