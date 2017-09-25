Reserve Bank of NZ seen holding rates steady on Sept. 28

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=NZINTR%3DECI for poll data

WELLINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to keep its cash rate at a record-low 1.75 percent at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll of economists found.

All 17 economists forecast the RBNZ would stand pat on Sept. 28 and all 19 who made projections beyond Thursday expect the bank to keep rates on hold until the end of the year.

Eight of 18 economists forecast at least one rate hike by the third quarter of 2018.

Economists were asked what the cash rate would be after the next Reserve Bank meeting on Sept. 28 and where rates would be at the end of the following five quarters.