November 19, 2017 / 9:57 AM / Updated a day ago

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near New Caledonia: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck in the Pacific Ocean, 74 kilometres (46 miles) east of the Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.6, struck at 8:25 pm in the evening (0925 GMT) at a shallow depth of 13.0 km, the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in a statement that a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected and there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

Reporting by Richard PullinEditing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
