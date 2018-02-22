FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 22, 2018 / 11:54 AM / a day ago

Newell Brands names two independent directors to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sharpie pens maker Newell Brands Inc on Thursday named two new independent directors to its board, days after activist investor Starboard Value LP unveiled a list of candidates to replace the company’s board.

The new board appointees are James Craigie, former chief executive of Church & Dwight Co, and Debra Crew, the former CEO of Reynolds American.

Newell will also nominate another candidate, ex-Transora CEO Judith Sprieser, at its annual shareholder meeting that is typically held in May. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.