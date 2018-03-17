FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 17, 2018 / 1:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Icahn unveils 6.9 percent stake in Newell, could seek board seat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Sharpie pens maker Newell Brands Inc , and said he could seek a board seat at the company, which is already battling another top shareholder over board representation.

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview on FOX Business Network's Neil Cavuto show in New York, U.S. on February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

In a regulatory filing, the billionaire investor said he would talk to Newell’s management about ways to boost shareholder value including asset sales and possible board representation.

Starboard Value LP, which owns about 4 percent of Newell, has been pushing to replace Newell’s entire board, arguing that the company has underperformed since it acquired Jarden Corp in 2016.

Icahn’s representatives have spoken to Starboard about its proxy contest with Newell, but Icahn has not decided which side to support, the filing showed.

“Although there is clearly no easy short-term fix for (Newell), we believe there is an important role for our brand of activism,” Icahn said.

Shares of Hoboken, New Jersey-based Newell rose 2.4 percent in after-hours trading on Friday.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.