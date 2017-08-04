FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 8 days ago

Sharpie maker Newell posts 21 pct jump in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Aug 4 - Newell Brands Inc, the maker of Sharpie pens, reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly normalized profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, and baby and parenting products.

The company also raised its full-year sales forecast to $14.8 billion to $15.0 billion from $14.52 to $14.72 billion.

Normalized net income rose to $422 million, or 87 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $349.2 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Core sales rose 2.5 percent to $4.05 billion.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

