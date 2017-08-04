FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharpie maker Newell posts 21 pct jump in quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 4, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 2 months ago

Sharpie maker Newell posts 21 pct jump in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 - Newell Brands Inc, the maker of Sharpie pens, reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly normalized profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, and baby and parenting products.

The company also raised its full-year sales forecast to $14.8 billion to $15.0 billion from $14.52 to $14.72 billion.

Normalized net income rose to $422 million, or 87 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $349.2 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Core sales rose 2.5 percent to $4.05 billion.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.