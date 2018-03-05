FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:19 AM / in 2 days

Starboard names two additional nominees to Newell board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Starboard Value LP said on Monday it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands Inc, taking the total number of nominees to 12 as the activist investor seeks to replace the entire board and chief executive.

The nominations come two weeks after Newell named two new independent directors, expanding the board size to 11, in an attempt to rebuff Starboard’s efforts.

The fund has said the company has underperformed peers and mismanaged the integration of Jarden Corp, which it bought in 2016. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

