Shell buys electric vehicle charging firm NewMotion
October 12, 2017 / 12:21 PM / in 5 days

Shell buys electric vehicle charging firm NewMotion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to take over NewMotion, the owner of one of Europe’s largest electric vehicle charging networks, it said on Thursday.

Shell has started providing charging points for electric vehicles at some of its retail stations and said the acquisition of NewMotion would help it offer a full raft of electric vehicle services.

“Today’s announcement is an early step towards ensuring customers can access a range of refuelling choices over the coming decades,” said Matthew Tipper, Shell’s vice president for new fuels.

Shell did not previously own any equity in Dutch company NewMotion and declined to comment on the size of the deal.

NewMotion operates more than 30,000 electric charging points in the Netherlands, Germany, France and Britain. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)

