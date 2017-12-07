FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia watchdog drops opposition to Fox Sports, Foxtel merger tilt
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 7, 2017 / 4:56 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Australia watchdog drops opposition to Fox Sports, Foxtel merger tilt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s competition watchdog on Thursday dropped its opposition to a proposed merger of Fox Sports and Foxtel after finding the deal would not “substantially lessen competition.”

Fox Sports is owned by News Corp, which also owns Foxtel jointly with Australia’s Telstra Corporation Ltd.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission “will not oppose this merger after finding that the commercial incentives of Foxtel, Fox Sports, News, and Telstra will not be substantially altered,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

Under the merger, Foxtel and Fox Sports will be brought together under common ownership, with News Corp holding 65 percent of the merged entity and Telstra owning the remaining 35 percent.

“An important consideration was that consumers will still be able to access Foxtel’s digital products even if they acquire broadband or mobile services from Telstra’s competitors,” Sims added.

Foxtel is Australia’s largest supplier of subscription television services. Fox Sports operates a number of 24/7 sports channels that are shown on Foxtel and in licensed venues.

Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.