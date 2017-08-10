FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
News Corp's quarterly revenue falls 6.6 percent
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 2 months

News Corp's quarterly revenue falls 6.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal and book publisher HarperCollins, reported a 6.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue hurt by declining demand for print advertising and a strong dollar.

The company reported a net loss available to shareholders of $430 million, or 74 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $89 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said its total revenue fell to $2.08 billion from $2.23 billion. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

