U.S. nuclear commander says assuming North Korea tested hydrogen bomb

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (Reuters) - The U.S. general who oversees America’s nuclear forces said on Thursday he was making the assumption that North Korea did in fact test a hydrogen bomb on Sept. 3, crossing a key threshold in its weapons development efforts.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on September 10, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

“When I look at the thing that size, I as a military officer assume that it’s a hydrogen bomb. I have to,” Air Force General John Hyten, head of the U.S. military’s Strategic Command, told a small group of reporters at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

“I‘m not a nuclear scientist, so I can’t tell you this is how it worked, this is what the bomb was. ... But I can tell you the size that we observed and saw tends to me to indicate that it was a hydrogen bomb and I have to figure out what the right response is with our allies as to that kind of event.”

