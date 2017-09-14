U.S. nuclear commander says assuming North Korea tested hydrogen bomb

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on September 10, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (Reuters) - The U.S. general who oversees America’s nuclear forces said on Thursday he was making the assumption that North Korea did in fact test a hydrogen bomb on Sept. 3, crossing a key threshold in its weapons development efforts.

“When I look at the thing that size, I as a military officer assume that it’s a hydrogen bomb. I have to,” Air Force General John Hyten, head of the U.S. military’s Strategic Command, told a small group of reporters at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

“I‘m not a nuclear scientist, so I can’t tell you this is how it worked, this is what the bomb was. ... But I can tell you the size that we observed and saw tends to me to indicate that it was a hydrogen bomb and I have to figure out what the right response is with our allies as to that kind of event.”

(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney; CATEGORY - WORLD)