a month ago
New Zealand employee confidence grows in Q2 -Westpac survey
#Markets News
June 29, 2017 / 10:06 PM / a month ago

New Zealand employee confidence grows in Q2 -Westpac survey

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand employee confidence hit a nine-year high in the second quarter as the number of jobs grew and job security increased, a survey showed on Friday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller employee confidence index rose to 113.4 in the three months to June, the highest reading since 2008, and up from 109.9 in the previous quarter.

A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

"Workers have reported strong gains in the number of available jobs in recent years," said Westpac economists in the release. "They are also reporting increased job security, and that they expect job openings to continue growing over the coming year." (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)

