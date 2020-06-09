New Zealand business confidence recovers slightly in June, ANZ survey shows

A pedestrian walks past a Starbucks cafe in central Wellington, New Zealand September 3, 2018. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield/Files

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand business sentiment improved slightly in June as the country lifted a lockdown after having largely contained the coronavirus outbreak, a preliminary reading of an ANZ Bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey’s headline measure showed a net 33.0% of respondents expected the economy to deteriorate over the year ahead. This is an improvement on the 41.8% pessimism level in the final survey at the end of May.

A net 29.1% of respondents expected weaker activity for their own businesses in the next 12 months, from 38.7% who had expected softer conditions at the end of last month.