New Zealand job ads fall 1.2 pct in February - ANZ survey

WELLINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Job adverts in New Zealand slipped 1.2 percent in February from the previous month, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Thursday. ANZ economists said the fall was partly due to employers recalibrating after a robust 2.9 percent lift in January and also to an ongoing slow-down off historic highs in recent years.

On an annual basis, growth in job ads eased to 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent the previous month.

“As the economic cycle has matured, growth in job ads has eased to a more gradual pace, in contrast to the breakneck pace set over 2016,” said Kyle Uerata, economist statistician at ANZ Bank. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield Editing by Andrew Heavens)