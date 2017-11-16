FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign holdings of government bonds rise in October - RBNZ
November 16, 2017 / 2:08 AM / in a day

TABLE-Foreign holdings of government bonds rise in October - RBNZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    WELLINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Non-resident holdings of New
Zealand government securities were 58.3 in October, Reserve Bank
of New Zealand data showed on Thursday.

----------------------------------------------------------------
                         Oct        Pvs month   Year ago
 Total all securities:   58.3 pct    57.8 pct    61.0 pct
 NZ govt bonds:          60.9 pct    60.4 pct    63.9 pct
 NZ govt T-bills          9.6 pct     9.9 pct      7.7 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------

The full data is available by clicking on             

 (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield and Ana Nicolaci da Costa;
Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

