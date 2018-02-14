CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-NZ house prices rise 7 pct yr/yr, sales volumes snap 19 months of falls - REINZ

(Corrects to show REINZ says sales volumes rose for the first time in 19 months, not 7 months in headline, 3rd paragraph) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices jumped and sales volumes picked up in January as the market continued its recovery from a prolonged quiet spell for much of the previous year, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted median nationwide house values rose 0.6 percent compared to the previous month for a 7 percent gain on an annual basis. Sales volumes grew for the first time in 19 months, posting an annual rise of 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Andrew Heavens)