New Zealand house prices rise 4.0 percent year/year in November

WELLINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose in November and the number of properties sold jumped, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Wednesday.

Annual house prices rose 4.0 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in November across New Zealand and were up 0.2 percent on the month.

The number of properties sold in November nationwide jumped 17.8 percent from the previous month, the largest October to November increase seen in six years.

In Auckland, the country’s biggest city, prices were down 1.2 percent on the year, according to the REINZ. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)