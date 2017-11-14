NZ house prices rise 3.3 percent annually in October

WELLINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose in October, while sales volumes fell, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Annual house prices rose 3.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in October across New Zealand and were up 1.2 percent on the month. In Auckland, prices were down 3.2 percent year on year.

The number of properties sold across New Zealand was down 16 percent year-on-year, REINZ said.