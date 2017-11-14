FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2017 / 8:21 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

NZ house prices rise 3.3 percent annually in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand house prices rose in October, while sales volumes fell, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Annual house prices rose 3.3 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in October across New Zealand and were up 1.2 percent on the month. In Auckland, prices were down 3.2 percent year on year.

The number of properties sold across New Zealand was down 16 percent year-on-year, REINZ said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
