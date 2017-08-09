FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
RBNZ keeps rates unchanged, says lower NZ$ needed
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 4 days ago

RBNZ keeps rates unchanged, says lower NZ$ needed

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank on Thursday kept interest rates steady at record lows of 1.75 percent as widely expected and said they would remain accommodative for a considerable period.

It said non-tradeable inflation remains moderate but is expected to increase gradually as capacity pressure increases.

The central bank also said a lower New Zealand dollar would be favourable.

"The trade-weighted exchange rate has increased since the May Statement, partly in response to a weaker U.S. dollar," RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.

"A lower New Zealand dollar is needed to increase tradables inflation and help deliver more balanced growth." (Reporting by Wellington and Sydney bureaux)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.