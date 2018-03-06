FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 5:51 AM / 2 days ago

New Zealand finmin appoints new RBNZ board member

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s finance minister said on Tuesday that Chris Eichbaum would return to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) board as its seventh member.

The appointment comes at a time when New Zealand’s Labour-led government, which took the helm in October, is conducting a review of the central bank’s mandate in a bid to make good on an election promise to include maximising employment as a monetary policy goal.

Eichbaum had served on the RBNZ’s board in between 2008 and 2013 and is currently an academic at Victoria University’s school of government.

“Dr Eichbaum brings his experience as a previous Board member at a critical time of change,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in an emailed statement.

“His understanding of public policy and the place of monetary policy in that context will also be very helpful as the review of the Reserve Bank Act progresses.”

Eichbaum has been appointed for a five-year term and is filling a vacancy left by previous board member Rod Carr, who retired in 2017. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
