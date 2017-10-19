FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Zealand First says supports Labour Party for government
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
China
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 19, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 3 days ago

New Zealand First says supports Labour Party for government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said on Thursday he would support the Labour Party to form government after an inconclusive Sept. 23 election, making Jacinda Ardern the country’s third female prime minister.

“We had a choice to make... for a modified status quo or for change,” Peters told reporters in Wellington, ending nearly a month of political uncertainty following the election which has hit the local currency and business sentiment.

“That’s why in the end we chose a coalition government of New Zealand First with the New Zealand Labour Party.”

New Zealand First holds the balance of power with nine seats, a Labour-Green bloc controls 54 seats, and the National Party 56 seats.

Peters’ decision to back a Labour government ends nearly a decade of National rule. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.