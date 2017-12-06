FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 6, 2017 / 9:28 AM / a day ago

New Zealand's Fonterra cuts farmgate milk price outlook on volatile market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra said on Wednesday it reduced its farmgate milk price forecast for the 2017/18 season by NZ$0.35 to NZ$6.40 ($4.42) per kg of milk solids, citing volatility in the global dairy market.

Fonterra also cut its fiscal 2018 earnings forecast to a range of 35 cents to 45 cents per share from an earlier provided range of 45 cents to 55 cents per share.

The company said in a statement that its arbitration with Danone had an impact on its earnings guidance for the season but none on the farmgate milk price. ($1 = 1.4489 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
