New Zealand Stock Exchange to extend dairy derivatives trading session

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) said on Tuesday it would extend trading by six hours in its dairy derivatives market from July 2018, citing higher global demand.

NZX said it would keep the market open until 10 p.m. (1000 GMT) instead of closing at 4 p.m. (0400 GMT), adding that opening times would remain unchanged.

“The extended market hours will facilitate easier trading between Europe and Asia, two key dairy trading regions,” NZX said in a statement.