2 months ago
RBNZ seeks feedback on possible use of debt-to-income limits on property sector
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
June 8, 2017 / 1:24 AM / 2 months ago

RBNZ seeks feedback on possible use of debt-to-income limits on property sector

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Thursday issued a consultation paper seeking feedback on the potential use of debt to income (DTI) restrictions as part of broader measures to cool the country's housing market.

The paper, which includes a cost-benefit analysis, concluded there could be "significant net benefits" to using such restrictions, RBNZ said.

"The bank would not implement a DTI policy in current market conditions, but that the Bank considers that DTI limits could be a useful option in the future," the RBNZ said in a statement. The bank is seeking feedback by Aug. 18.

Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa.; Editing by Jane Wardell & Shri Navaratnam

