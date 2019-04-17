World News
New Zealand's revises national security threat level to medium

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s national security threat level has been revised down to medium after it was raised to high in the wake of a mass shooting in Christchurch on March 15 that killed 50 people, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.

“While the threat level has been revised to medium, and there is no current specific threat agencies are responding to, people will continue to notice a clear police presence at public events, including on ANZAC Day,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in the statement.

The country celebrates ANZAC Day, a day of war remembrance also observed in Australia, on April 25.

